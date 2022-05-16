Orbital Energy Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orbital Energy Group OEG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orbital Energy Group missed estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $60.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orbital Energy Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|45.02M
|31.84M
|22.03M
|15.51M
|Revenue Actual
|41.05M
|30.92M
|16.31M
|9.49M
