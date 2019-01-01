Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orbital Energy Group missed estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $60.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orbital Energy Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.16 -0.16 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 45.02M 31.84M 22.03M 15.51M Revenue Actual 41.05M 30.92M 16.31M 9.49M

