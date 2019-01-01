ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Orbital Energy Group
(NASDAQ:OEG)
0.9692
-0.0408[-4.04%]
At close: Jun 3
0.965
-0.0042[-0.43%]
After Hours: 6:16PM EDT
Day High/Low0.95 - 1.02
52 Week High/Low0.84 - 5.93
Open / Close1.01 / 0.97
Float / Outstanding93.3M / 95.6M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap92.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.34
Total Float93.3M

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Orbital Energy Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$70.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$70.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orbital Energy Group missed estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $60.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orbital Energy Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.12 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.16 -0.16 -0.40
Revenue Estimate 45.02M 31.84M 22.03M 15.51M
Revenue Actual 41.05M 30.92M 16.31M 9.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Orbital Energy Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Orbital Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) reporting earnings?
A

Orbital Energy Group (OEG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Orbital Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:OEG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.