5 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 3:52 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 million before the opening bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares rose 0.7% to $4.13 in after-hours trading.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY reported a narrower underlying losses of 355 million euros (£302 million) for the year to March 31, compared to a year-ago loss of 1.02 billion euros (£867 million). Ryanair shares gained 0.4% to $83.33 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect monday.com Ltd. MNDY to post a quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $101.22 million before the opening bell. monday.com shares fell 3.1% to $107.00 in after-hours trading.

  • ManTech International Corporation MANT is in advanced talks to be bought by private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc, according to a Bloomberg report. ManTech International shares rose 1.2% to $82.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $882.10 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Take-Two shares rose 1.2% to $111.27 in after-hours trading.

Posted In: Information TechnologyIT Consulting & Other ServicesStocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas