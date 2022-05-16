5 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 million before the opening bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares rose 0.7% to $4.13 in after-hours trading.

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY reported a narrower underlying losses of 355 million euros (£302 million) for the year to March 31, compared to a year-ago loss of 1.02 billion euros (£867 million). Ryanair shares gained 0.4% to $83.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect monday.com Ltd. MNDY to post a quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $101.22 million before the opening bell. monday.com shares fell 3.1% to $107.00 in after-hours trading.

