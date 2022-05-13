Why Volta Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Volta Inc VLTA reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 77% year-on-year to $8.39 million, beating the consensus of $8.28 million.

Media revenue increased 73% Y/Y to $6.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 159% Y/Y to $39.7 million.

The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(61.5) million versus a loss of $(63.4) million last year.

The company held $205.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(41.4) million compared to a loss of $(15.9) million the previous year.

EPS loss of $(0.28) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.29).

Outlook : Volta sees FY22 sales of $70 million - $80 million versus the consensus of $72.4 million.

It expects Q2 sales of $13 million - $14 million versus the consensus of $13.95 million.

Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 18.1% at $2.19 on the last check Friday.

