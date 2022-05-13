QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Volta Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 1:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Volta Inc VLTA reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 77% year-on-year to $8.39 million, beating the consensus of $8.28 million.
  • Media revenue increased 73% Y/Y to $6.1 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 159% Y/Y to $39.7 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(61.5) million versus a loss of $(63.4) million last year.
  • The company held $205.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(41.4) million compared to a loss of $(15.9) million the previous year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.28) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.29).
  • Outlook: Volta sees FY22 sales of $70 million - $80 million versus the consensus of $72.4 million.
  • It expects Q2 sales of $13 million - $14 million versus the consensus of $13.95 million.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 18.1% at $2.19 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas