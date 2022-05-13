Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Abeona Therapeutics ABEO reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.

