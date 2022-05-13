5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $24.31 million before the opening bell. ProPhase Labs shares fell 0.9% to close at $6.52 on Thursday.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Motorola Solutions shares gained 2.7% to $207.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify. Affirm shares jumped 29.2% to $23.30 in pre-market trading.

