5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $24.31 million before the opening bell. ProPhase Labs shares fell 0.9% to close at $6.52 on Thursday.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Motorola Solutions shares gained 2.7% to $207.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify. Affirm shares jumped 29.2% to $23.30 in pre-market trading.
- Shares of Toast, Inc. TOST gained more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and raised it FY22 sales guidance. Toast shares climbed 6.6% to $15.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Honest Company, Inc. HNST to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $68.80 million before the opening bell. Honest Company shares fell 1.4% to $2.89 in pre-market trading.
