Flux Power Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Flux Power Holdings FLUX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flux Power Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $6.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 13.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flux Power Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.28 -0.20 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.30 -0.28 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 7.77M 6.31M 7.66M 6.58M Revenue Actual 7.69M 6.27M 8.32M 6.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.