Recap: Applied DNA Sciences Q2 Earnings

Applied DNA Sciences APDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied DNA Sciences beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $3.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 15.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied DNA Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.37 -0.22 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.60 -0.46 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 4.02M 2.30M 3.13M 2.60M Revenue Actual 4.17M 3.00M 1.70M 2.67M

