Recap: Applied DNA Sciences Q2 Earnings

Applied DNA Sciences APDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Applied DNA Sciences beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $3.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 15.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied DNA Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.37
|-0.22
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.63
|-0.60
|-0.46
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|4.02M
|2.30M
|3.13M
|2.60M
|Revenue Actual
|4.17M
|3.00M
|1.70M
|2.67M
