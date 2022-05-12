Genius Sports Clocks 60% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Betting, Sports, Media Technology Segments

by

Genius Sports Limited GENI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 59.9% year-on-year to $85.9 million, beating the consensus of $77.9 million.

: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue grew 27.6% Y/Y to $49.7 million. Sports Technology & Services revenue rose 123.3% Y/Y to $12.1 million.

Media Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 157.3% Y/Y to $24.1 million.

EPS loss of $(0.21) missed the consensus of $(0.15).

Genius Sports held $174.1 million in cash and equivalents.

Outlook: Genius Sports reiterated the FY22 revenue outlook of $340 million, below the consensus of $342.9 million.

Price Action: GENI shares traded higher by 4.69% at $2.90 on the last check Thursday.

