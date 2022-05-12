QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Genius Sports Clocks 60% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Betting, Sports, Media Technology Segments

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Genius Sports Limited GENI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 59.9% year-on-year to $85.9 million, beating the consensus of $77.9 million.
  • Segments: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue grew 27.6% Y/Y to $49.7 million.
  • Sports Technology & Services revenue rose 123.3% Y/Y to $12.1 million.
  • Media Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 157.3% Y/Y to $24.1 million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.21) missed the consensus of $(0.15).
  • Genius Sports held $174.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Genius Sports reiterated the FY22 revenue outlook of $340 million, below the consensus of $342.9 million.
  • Genius Sports also reaffirmed FY23 revenue of $430 million - $440 million versus the consensus of $437.4 million.
  • Price Action: GENI shares traded higher by 4.69% at $2.90 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceSmall CapTech