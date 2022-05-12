Recap: Zealand Pharma Q1 Earnings

Zealand Pharma ZEAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zealand Pharma beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.94.
Revenue was up $161.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 16.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zealand Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.93
|-0.99
|-0.92
|-1.01
|EPS Actual
|-1
|-0.73
|-1.11
|-0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|11.98M
|11.09M
|10.76M
|9.89M
|Revenue Actual
|8.31M
|16.88M
|13.66M
|7.50M
