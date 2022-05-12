Matinas BioPharma Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Earnings
Matinas BioPharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $33.33 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|470.00K
|1.53M
|30.00K
|20.00K
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|0
|33.33K
