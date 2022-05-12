Matinas BioPharma Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $33.33 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 470.00K 1.53M 30.00K 20.00K Revenue Actual 0 0 0 33.33K

