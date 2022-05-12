QQQ
Tapestry Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Cuts FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Tapestry Inc TPR reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $1.44 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.51 beat the analyst consensus of $0.41.
  • Gross profit rose 10.2% Y/Y to $1.01 billion, with the margin contracting 170 basis points to 69.9%.
  • The operating margin expanded 260 basis points to 11.8%, and operating income for the quarter increased 44.4% to $169 million.
  • Tapestry held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $616.4 million.
  • The company expects to return $1.9 billion to shareholders in FY22, increasing the prior outlook of over $1.5 billion. In addition, there is $1.5 billion available under the newly announced authorization, which it expects to begin utilizing in FY23.
  • The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 27, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 3, 2022.
  • Outlook: Tapestry sees FY22 EPS of about $3.45 (prior view $3.60 - $3.65) versus the consensus of $3.62.
  • The company expects FY22 sales to be ~$6.7 billion (prior view $6.75 billion) versus the consensus of $6.75 billion.
  • Price Action: TPR shares are trading higher by 2.00% at $27.05 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceBuybacksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas