PGT Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

PGT Innovations PGTI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PGT Innovations beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $87.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PGT Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.23 0.31 0.18 EPS Actual 0.31 0.26 0.18 0.27 Revenue Estimate 299.20M 297.33M 284.17M 253.05M Revenue Actual 304.44M 300.43M 285.50M 271.09M

