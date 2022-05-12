PGT Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

PGT Innovations PGTI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PGT Innovations beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $87.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PGT Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.23
|0.31
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.26
|0.18
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|299.20M
|297.33M
|284.17M
|253.05M
|Revenue Actual
|304.44M
|300.43M
|285.50M
|271.09M
