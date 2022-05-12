Recap: Home Point Capital Q1 Earnings

Home Point Capital HMPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Point Capital missed estimated earnings by 1350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $263.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Point Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.03 0.05 0.75 EPS Actual -0.09 0.11 -0.36 0.52 Revenue Estimate 176.28M 174.61M 224.68M 372.31M Revenue Actual 180.50M 274.60M 84.40M 422.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.