Recap: Home Point Capital Q1 Earnings

Home Point Capital HMPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home Point Capital missed estimated earnings by 1350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $263.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home Point Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.03
|0.05
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.11
|-0.36
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|176.28M
|174.61M
|224.68M
|372.31M
|Revenue Actual
|180.50M
|274.60M
|84.40M
|422.00M
To track all earnings releases for Home Point Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
