Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cidara Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.36 -0.08 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.37 0.18 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 4.31M 2.94M 18.20M 8.33M Revenue Actual 7.22M 7.08M 32.86M 2.41M

