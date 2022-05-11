Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cidara Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.36
|-0.08
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.26
|-0.37
|0.18
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|4.31M
|2.94M
|18.20M
|8.33M
|Revenue Actual
|7.22M
|7.08M
|32.86M
|2.41M
To track all earnings releases for Cidara Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.