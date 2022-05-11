Pan American Silver: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pan American Silver PAAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pan American Silver missed estimated earnings by 60.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $71.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.38 0.32 0.43 EPS Actual 0.19 0.18 0.22 0.18 Revenue Estimate 475.97M 475.97M 441.13M 442.52M Revenue Actual 422.17M 460.35M 382.13M 368.10M

To track all earnings releases for Pan American Silver visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.