Recap: ADMA Biologics Q1 Earnings

ADMA Biologics ADMA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ADMA Biologics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ADMA Biologics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|21.76M
|18.72M
|16.42M
|14.58M
|Revenue Actual
|26.38M
|20.68M
|17.83M
|16.05M
