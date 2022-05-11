Recap: ADMA Biologics Q1 Earnings

ADMA Biologics ADMA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ADMA Biologics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADMA Biologics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.14 -0.15 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.13 -0.14 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 21.76M 18.72M 16.42M 14.58M Revenue Actual 26.38M 20.68M 17.83M 16.05M

