5 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session: Here's Why

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, and the news that possibly impacted those stocks, according to Benzinga Pro.

Rocket Companies Inc RKT 9:32 a.m. - The stock was halted due to upside volatility after the company announced a 41% drop in first-quarter revenue to $2.7 billion year-over-year. Rocket Companies reported $53.9 billion in concluded loan originations in the first quarter, down from $103.5 billion in the same period last year.

Carvana Co CVNA 9:42 a.m. - Just after the market opened, the stock was halted due to volatility. Investors sold off Carvana stock after the business announced it would shed 2,500 employees and finance an unfavorable $2.2 billion acquisition of ADESA U.S.

Redbox Entertainment Inc RDBX During Wednesday's trading session, the stock was halted five times for volatility after Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE announced that it would acquire Redbox in a deal worth less than Redbox stock.

Unity Software Inc U 9:49 a.m. - After the company released first-quarter financial data and offered guidance that fell short of analyst expectations, the stock was halted for volatility. Unity reported a first-quarter sales rise of 36% year-over-year to $320.1 million, below analyst predictions of $321.49 million and an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share, in line with analyst expectations.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc BWV 1:07 p.m. - Halted for volatility on the downside, though the stock closed 18.54% higher for Wednesday’s trading session.