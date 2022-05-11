Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AgroFresh Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.44 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.10 -0.43 0.03 Revenue Estimate 53.29M 54.03M 19.52M 34.55M Revenue Actual 55.90M 49.18M 21.92M 38.99M

To track all earnings releases for AgroFresh Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.