Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AgroFresh Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.44
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.10
|-0.43
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|53.29M
|54.03M
|19.52M
|34.55M
|Revenue Actual
|55.90M
|49.18M
|21.92M
|38.99M
To track all earnings releases for AgroFresh Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.