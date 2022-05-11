Envela: Q1 Earnings Insights

Envela ELA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Envela beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $21.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Envela's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.04 EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 0.08 0.07 Revenue Estimate 41.22M 37.66M 32.94M 23.66M Revenue Actual 44.10M 37.70M 33.72M 25.49M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Envela visit their earnings calendar here.

