Amdocs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amdocs DOX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amdocs beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amdocs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|1.01
|1.18
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.16
|1.35
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|978.62M
|942.64M
|1.06B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.09B
|1.07B
|1.05B
To track all earnings releases for Amdocs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings