Agrify: Q1 Earnings Insights

Agrify AGFY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agrify missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $19.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agrify's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.47 -0.28 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 27.84M 13.91M 9.92M 5.80M Revenue Actual 25.27M 15.75M 11.82M 7.01M

To track all earnings releases for Agrify visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.