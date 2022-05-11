5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Company DIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $18.88 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.9% to $108.67 in pre-market trading.

Electronic Arts Inc EA reported upbeat adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, while sales came in slightly below estimates. The company also issued weak Q1 adjusted sales forecast. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.4% to $112.03 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Company PFGC to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $13.09 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Performance Food shares gained 1.5% to $48.25 in after-hours trading.

