Recap: Golub Capital BDC Q2 Earnings

Golub Capital BDC GBDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Golub Capital BDC beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $9.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.3 0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.31 0.3 0.29 0.29 Revenue Estimate 87.57M 80.75M 79.19M 78.60M Revenue Actual 86.57M 81.11M 75.77M 76.20M

