Recap: Golub Capital BDC Q2 Earnings

Golub Capital BDC GBDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Golub Capital BDC beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $9.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.3
|0.29
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.3
|0.29
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|87.57M
|80.75M
|79.19M
|78.60M
|Revenue Actual
|86.57M
|81.11M
|75.77M
|76.20M
To track all earnings releases for Golub Capital BDC visit their earnings calendar here.
