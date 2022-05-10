Danimer Scientific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Danimer Scientific DNMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Danimer Scientific beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $1.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 19.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Danimer Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.08
|0.37
|-1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|17.87M
|14.56M
|11.80M
|12.00M
|Revenue Actual
|17.73M
|13.37M
|14.47M
|13.18M
