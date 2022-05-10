Recap: Electromed Q3 Earnings

Electromed ELMD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Electromed beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $1.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Electromed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|9.69M
|8.90M
|9.59M
|8.40M
|Revenue Actual
|10.25M
|10.00M
|9.47M
|8.79M
To track all earnings releases for Electromed visit their earnings calendar here.
