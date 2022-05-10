Globus Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Globus Medical GMED reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globus Medical missed estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.45 0.44 0.37 EPS Actual 0.49 0.50 0.56 0.49 Revenue Estimate 243.52M 228.35M 224.64M 198.39M Revenue Actual 250.02M 229.72M 251.02M 227.34M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Globus Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.1 and $2.1 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.