Globus Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Globus Medical GMED reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Globus Medical missed estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.45
|0.44
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.50
|0.56
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|243.52M
|228.35M
|224.64M
|198.39M
|Revenue Actual
|250.02M
|229.72M
|251.02M
|227.34M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Globus Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.1 and $2.1 per share.
