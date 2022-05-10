QQQ
Recap: H&R Block Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 5:02 PM | 1 min read

H&R Block HRB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H&R Block beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $4.11 versus an estimate of $3.75.

Revenue was up $1.75 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H&R Block's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -1.24 -1.05 5.13
EPS Actual -1.02 -0.78 5.16
Revenue Estimate 152.80M 167.80M 2.35B
Revenue Actual 158.82M 192.62M 2.33B

To track all earnings releases for H&R Block visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

