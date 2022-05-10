Recap: Callaway Golf Q1 Earnings

Callaway Golf ELY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Callaway Golf beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $388.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Callaway Golf's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|0.09
|0.01
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0.14
|0.36
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|703.02M
|845.60M
|744.06M
|561.55M
|Revenue Actual
|711.72M
|856.46M
|913.64M
|651.62M
To track all earnings releases for Callaway Golf visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings