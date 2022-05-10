Recap: Roblox Q1 Earnings

Roblox RBLX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Roblox missed estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $150.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 26.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roblox's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 0.23 0.12 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.13 -0.25 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 763.29M 636.53M 689.21M 517.83M Revenue Actual 568.77M 509.34M 454.10M 386.98M

To track all earnings releases for Roblox visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.