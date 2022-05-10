Playtika Q1 Performance, Q2 Outlook Lag Street Estimates

by

Playtika Holding Corp PLTK reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $676.9 million, missing the consensus of $680.72 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $676.9 million, missing the consensus of $680.72 million. Average daily payer conversion increased to 3.2%. The casual portfolio revenue grew 20.7% Y/Y, constituting 52.5% of total revenue.

The costs and expenses rose 9.4% Y/Y to $556.5 million.

The operating margin was 17.7%, and operating income for the quarter fell 7.6% to $120.4 million.

The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 14.5% to $220.5 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 780 basis points to 32.6%.

EPS of $0.20 missed the analyst consensus of $0.22.

Outlook : Playtika sees FY22 sales of $2.73 billion, below the consensus of $2.82 billion.

: Playtika sees FY22 sales of $2.73 billion, below the consensus of $2.82 billion. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $940 million.

Price Action: PLTK shares are trading lower by 2.82% at $12.42 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.