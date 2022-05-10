QQQ
Read How LCI Industries Fared In Q1 Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 12:02 PM | 1 min read
  • LCI Industries LCII reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 64% year-on-year to $1.64 billion, beating the consensus of $1.41 billion.
  • The increase in revenue was primarily driven by wholesale shipments, price realization, and strong Aftermarket sales growth.
  • North American RV OEM sales grew 90% Y/Y to $997.8 million, driven by wholesale shipments and market share gains.
  • Gross profit rose 92% Y/Y to $464.2 million. Operating profit for the quarter rose 165.9% to $269.7 million.
  • The company held $55.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter rose to $134.9 million.
  • EBITDA increased 139.4% Y/Y to $301.5 million.
  • EPS of $7.71 beat the analyst consensus of $4.99.
  • April 2022 net sales increased 47% Y/Y to $537 million as production increased to meet elevated RV and marine retail demand.
  • Outlook: LCI Industries expects FY22 capital expenditure of $130 million - $150 million.
  • It sees FY22 depreciation and amortization of $130 million - $140 million.
  • Price Action: LCII shares are trading lower by 2.36% at $106.16 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

