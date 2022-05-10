DXP Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

DXP Enterprises DXPE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
DXP Enterprises reported an EPS of $0.65.
Revenue was up $73.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DXP Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.46
|0.19
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.36
|0.40
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|285.00M
|296.00M
|260.00M
|245.00M
|Revenue Actual
|293.15M
|289.49M
|285.50M
|245.62M
