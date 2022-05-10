DXP Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

DXP Enterprises DXPE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DXP Enterprises reported an EPS of $0.65.

Revenue was up $73.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DXP Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.46 0.19 0.15 EPS Actual 0.05 0.36 0.40 0.08 Revenue Estimate 285.00M 296.00M 260.00M 245.00M Revenue Actual 293.15M 289.49M 285.50M 245.62M

To track all earnings releases for DXP Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.