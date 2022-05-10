Recap: Diversey Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diversey Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $28.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diversey Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.15
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.10
|0.16
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|677.05M
|689.19M
|666.13M
|616.76M
|Revenue Actual
|672.40M
|664.90M
|650.10M
|631.50M
To track all earnings releases for Diversey Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
