Recap: Diversey Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diversey Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $28.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diversey Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.15 0.11 EPS Actual 0.16 0.10 0.16 0.11 Revenue Estimate 677.05M 689.19M 666.13M 616.76M Revenue Actual 672.40M 664.90M 650.10M 631.50M

