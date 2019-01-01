ñol

Diversey Hldgs
(NASDAQ:DSEY)
10.03
0.26[2.66%]
At close: May 27
10.03
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low9.77 - 10.07
52 Week High/Low6.89 - 18.61
Open / Close9.77 / 10.03
Float / Outstanding77.6M / 324.2M
Vol / Avg.997.4K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float77.6M

Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ:DSEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Diversey Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$660M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$660M

Earnings Recap

 

Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ:DSEY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diversey Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $28.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diversey Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.15 0.11  
EPS Actual 0.16 0.10 0.16 0.11
Revenue Estimate 677.05M 689.19M 666.13M 616.76M
Revenue Actual 672.40M 664.90M 650.10M 631.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Diversey Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ:DSEY) reporting earnings?
A

Diversey Hldgs (DSEY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ:DSEY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Diversey Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $631.5M, which beat the estimate of $616.8M.

