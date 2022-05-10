TechTarget: Q1 Earnings Insights

TechTarget TTGT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TechTarget beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $15.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TechTarget's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.56 0.49 0.38 EPS Actual 0.66 0.60 0.51 0.44 Revenue Estimate 75.01M 67.04M 60.30M 54.46M Revenue Actual 77.00M 69.75M 63.71M 52.97M

