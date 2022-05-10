TechTarget: Q1 Earnings Insights

TechTarget TTGT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
TechTarget beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $15.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TechTarget's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.56
|0.49
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.60
|0.51
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|75.01M
|67.04M
|60.30M
|54.46M
|Revenue Actual
|77.00M
|69.75M
|63.71M
|52.97M
