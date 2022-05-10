Rada Electronics Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rada Electronics Industri RADA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rada Electronics Industri missed estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was down $2.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rada Electronics Industri's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.10
|0.09
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.12
|0.20
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|31.60M
|32.59M
|27.98M
|24.50M
|Revenue Actual
|31.76M
|32.00M
|28.25M
|25.22M
To track all earnings releases for Rada Electronics Industri visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.