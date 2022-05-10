Rada Electronics Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rada Electronics Industri RADA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Rada Electronics Industri missed estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $2.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rada Electronics Industri's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 0.20 0.08 Revenue Estimate 31.60M 32.59M 27.98M 24.50M Revenue Actual 31.76M 32.00M 28.25M 25.22M

