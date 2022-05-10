Recap: CECO Environmental Q1 Earnings

CECO Environmental CECE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 180.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $20.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.01
|0.09
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|84.10M
|81.30M
|76.34M
|73.56M
|Revenue Actual
|93.59M
|79.98M
|78.68M
|71.89M
