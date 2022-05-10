Bausch Health Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bausch Health Companies BHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bausch Health Companies missed estimated earnings by 43.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was down $109.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bausch Health Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.29
|0.95
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.15
|0.97
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|2.80B
|2.66B
|2.12B
|2.06B
|Revenue Actual
|2.20B
|2.11B
|2.10B
|2.03B
To track all earnings releases for Bausch Health Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.