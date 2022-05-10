Recap: Clear Channel Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $154.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.09
|-0.22
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|741.45M
|589.02M
|496.42M
|370.44M
|Revenue Actual
|742.71M
|596.42M
|531.08M
|370.91M
