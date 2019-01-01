ñol

Clear Channel Outdoor
(NYSE:CCO)
1.65
0.08[5.10%]
At close: May 27
1.63
-0.0200[-1.21%]
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low1.56 - 1.67
52 Week High/Low1.42 - 4.1
Open / Close1.57 / 1.65
Float / Outstanding366M / 475.3M
Vol / Avg.2.3M / 3.3M
Mkt Cap784.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float366M

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Clear Channel Outdoor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$525.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$525.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $154.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.09 -0.22 -0.33
EPS Actual 0.13 -0.09 -0.27 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 741.45M 589.02M 496.42M 370.44M
Revenue Actual 742.71M 596.42M 531.08M 370.91M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Clear Channel Outdoor using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Clear Channel Outdoor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reporting earnings?
A

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.02.

Q
What were Clear Channel Outdoor’s (NYSE:CCO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $672.3M, which beat the estimate of $670.9M.

