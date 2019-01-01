Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $154.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.09 -0.22 -0.33 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.09 -0.27 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 741.45M 589.02M 496.42M 370.44M Revenue Actual 742.71M 596.42M 531.08M 370.91M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.