Recap: National Vision Holdings Q1 Earnings

National Vision Holdings EYE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
National Vision Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was down $6.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Vision Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.25
|0.22
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.38
|0.48
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|459.56M
|511.64M
|482.51M
|521.35M
|Revenue Actual
|477.85M
|518.00M
|549.49M
|534.20M
