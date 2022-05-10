Recap: National Vision Holdings Q1 Earnings

National Vision Holdings EYE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

National Vision Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $6.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Vision Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.25 0.22 0.31 EPS Actual 0.13 0.38 0.48 0.48 Revenue Estimate 459.56M 511.64M 482.51M 521.35M Revenue Actual 477.85M 518.00M 549.49M 534.20M

