Eos Energy Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eos Energy Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 51.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eos Energy Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.46
|-0.47
|-0.20
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.34
|-1.04
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|3.37M
|1.43M
|2.75M
|1.31M
|Revenue Actual
|3.10M
|718.00K
|612.00K
|164.00K
To track all earnings releases for Eos Energy Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.
