5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 3:54 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fox Corporation FOX to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares rose 1.3% to close at $30.97 on Monday.
  • Groupon, Inc. GRPN reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance. Groupon shares dropped 14.1% to $13.46 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Sysco Corporation SYY to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Sysco shares slipped 0.7% to $80.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Novavax shares tumbled 22.3% to $41.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. EA to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares fell 0.3% to $111.76 in after-hours trading.

