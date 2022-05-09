Recap: Ballard Power Systems Q1 Earnings

Ballard Power Systems BLDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ballard Power Systems missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $3.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ballard Power Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.10
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|26.46M
|26.46M
|21.28M
|25.73M
|Revenue Actual
|36.70M
|25.20M
|25.00M
|17.60M
To track all earnings releases for Ballard Power Systems visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.