Recap: Ballard Power Systems Q1 Earnings

Ballard Power Systems BLDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ballard Power Systems missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $3.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ballard Power Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.07 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 26.46M 26.46M 21.28M 25.73M Revenue Actual 36.70M 25.20M 25.00M 17.60M

To track all earnings releases for Ballard Power Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.