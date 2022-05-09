Recap: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $4.04 versus an estimate of $3.88.
Revenue was up $74.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.83
|0.80
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.56
|0.93
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|51.08M
|46.40M
|45.86M
|45.41M
|Revenue Actual
|42.32M
|39.85M
|48.12M
|41.25M
To track all earnings releases for Eagle Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.