5 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation EXC to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.4% to $47.25 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.4% to $47.25 in after-hours trading. Allakos Inc. ALLK posted a loss of $3.60 per share for the first quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $1.04 per share. Allakos shares dipped 5.6% to $3.21 in the after-hours trading session.

posted a loss of $3.60 per share for the first quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $1.04 per share. Allakos shares dipped 5.6% to $3.21 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Novavax, Inc. NVAX to have earned $2.69 per share on revenue of $845.20 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Novavax shares slipped 0.8% to $56.82 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here