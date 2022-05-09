QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 5:07 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation EXC to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.4% to $47.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Allakos Inc. ALLK posted a loss of $3.60 per share for the first quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $1.04 per share. Allakos shares dipped 5.6% to $3.21 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Novavax, Inc. NVAX to have earned $2.69 per share on revenue of $845.20 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Novavax shares slipped 0.8% to $56.82 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Westport Fuel Systems WPRT swung to a profit of $0.05 per share for the first quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. Westport Fuel shares gained 3.4% to $1.23 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BioNTech SE BNTX to post quarterly earnings at $9.71 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion before the opening bell. BioNTech shares gained 1.7% to $138.50 in pre-market trading.

