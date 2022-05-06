QQQ
Why McKesson Shares Are Jumping Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 2:31 PM | 1 min read
  • McKesson Corp MCK reported Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.83, +15% Y/Y, and missing the consensus of $6.04.
  • Revenues increased 12% Y/Y to $66.10 billion, surpassing the consensus of $63.61 billion.
  • U.S. Pharmaceutical segment's Q4 FY22 revenues were $53.67 billion, +14%, driven by an increased volume of specialty products, including higher volumes from retail national account customers, and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
  • Prescription Technology Solutions segment revenues increased 29% to $1 billion, driven by volume growth related to biopharma services. 
  • Related: Washington, Drug Distributors Reach $518M Settlement For Opioid Claims.
  • Medical-Surgical Solutions revenues improved 6% to $2.9 billion, driven by growth and improvements in the primary care business.
  • Through March 31, 2022, McKesson has shipped over 380 million vaccines on behalf of the U.S. government.
  • Outlook: McKesson forecasts FY23 adjusted EPS of $22.90 - $23.60 (consensus $23.10), including $0.05 - $0.25 related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, kitting, and storage programs; and $0.15 - $0.35 pertaining to COVID-19 tests.
  • Price Action: MCK shares are up 4.44% at $329.44 during the market session on the last check Friday.

