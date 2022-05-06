Why McKesson Shares Are Jumping Today

by

McKesson Corp MCK reported Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.83, +15% Y/Y, and missing the consensus of $6.04.

reported Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.83, +15% Y/Y, and missing the consensus of $6.04. Revenues increased 12% Y/Y to $66.10 billion, surpassing the consensus of $63.61 billion.

U.S. Pharmaceutical segment's Q4 FY22 revenues were $53.67 billion, +14%, driven by an increased volume of specialty products, including higher volumes from retail national account customers, and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.

Prescription Technology Solutions segment revenues increased 29% to $1 billion, driven by volume growth related to biopharma services.

Related: Washington, Drug Distributors Reach $518M Settlement For Opioid Claims.

Washington, Drug Distributors Reach $518M Settlement For Opioid Claims. Medical-Surgical Solutions revenues improved 6% to $2.9 billion, driven by growth and improvements in the primary care business.

Through March 31, 2022, McKesson has shipped over 380 million vaccines on behalf of the U.S. government.

Outlook : McKesson forecasts FY23 adjusted EPS of $22.90 - $23.60 (consensus $23.10), including $0.05 - $0.25 related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, kitting, and storage programs; and $0.15 - $0.35 pertaining to COVID-19 tests.

: McKesson forecasts FY23 adjusted EPS of $22.90 - $23.60 (consensus $23.10), including $0.05 - $0.25 related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, kitting, and storage programs; and $0.15 - $0.35 pertaining to COVID-19 tests. Price Action: MCK shares are up 4.44% at $329.44 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.