MoneyGram Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $2.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MoneyGram Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|324.94M
|329.80M
|321.00M
|300.35M
|Revenue Actual
|324.60M
|319.60M
|329.30M
|310.10M
To track all earnings releases for MoneyGram Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
