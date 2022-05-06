Construction Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Construction Partners missed estimated earnings by 260.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $64.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Construction Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.40 0.33 0.08 EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.18 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 238.52M 312.37M 293.33M 201.03M Revenue Actual 284.96M 279.04M 261.66M 179.11M

